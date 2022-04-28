IPL 2022, DC Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Kuldeep Yadav's Twin Strikes Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders - 56/4

50 For KKR Nitish Rana cleverly guides the ball towards fine-leg boundary off Kuldeep Yadav to bring up KKR's 50. 100 runs come from the over. KKR 56/4 (10)

Stat Check Kuldeep Yadav played 14 games for KKR between 2019 and 2021. The left-arm chinaman has taken six wickets in IPL 2022 against KKR.

Kuldeep Strikes Twice Lot was expected from Baba Indrajith. The Tamil Nadu batter has scores of Delhi (117), Chattisgarh (127) and Jharkhand (100 & 52) in his last three Ranji Trophy games. But he fails to impress on Thursday. Indrajith departs for 6 as Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Oh no! Kuldeep strikes again and it's Sunil Narine.KKR 37/4 (8)

DC On Top Not the kind of powerplay starts KKR are known for. Two wickets and just a boundary in the first 36 balls for KKR. The onus is on Shreyas Iyer. He is batting on 13. This is the third-lowest powerplay total of the season and the lowest for two-time champions. KKR 29/2 (6)

Venkatesh Iyer Departs OUT! Venkatesh Iyer's poor run with the bat continues. The left-hander goes across the line, hits Axar Patel hard, didn't get the elevation and Chetan Sakariya takes the catch at short fine-leg. KKR 22/2 (4.3)

Brilliant Sakariya Chetan Sakariya started from where he left at Rajasthan Royals last year in IPL. The left-arm concedes just five runs in his second over. KKR 21/1 (4)

First Boundary Marvelous cover drive from Shreyas Iyer and the ball sails to the boundary off Shardul Thakur. 11 runs come in the over. KKR 17/1 (3)

Sakariya Strikes What a start by Chetan Sakariya in DC colours. Aaron Finch dances down the ground and swings blindly to completely miss the line to see his timbers shattered. Another poor start by KKR. Shreyas Iyer comes in. KKR 4/1 (1.3)

Game On KKR have gone back with Venkatesh Iyer at the top. He is opening with Aaron Finch. Mustafizur Rahman with the ball for DC. Excellent first over. DC 2/0 (1)

Yash Dhull Still Warms DC Bench A U-19 World Cup-winning captain, two centuries and an unbeaten double ton in his first three Ranji Trophy games – Yash Dhull is still waiting to get his maiden IPL cap. Interesting!

Captains Speak Shreyas Iyer (KKR): I would have bowled as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time. Three changes for us. Rishabh Pant (DC): The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed are out, and Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya come in. One of T20 cricket's finest is ready to take to the field audaciously for the 150th time 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/NtvwGrfczA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2022

Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Toss Delhi Capitals have won the toss and Rishabh Pant decides to bowl first.

Pitch Report It is the same surface that produced the thriller between SRH and GT last night. The pitch looks spectacular for batting. Bowlers will have to produce their own strategies tonight.

Debuts For Three Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana are making their debut for KKR. News from the Delhi Capitals camp is that left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya gets his first cap.

Can KKR Bounce Back? Remember last year in UAE? KKR had a bad first half only to bounce back in the second and reached the final. Can they do it this year?

Back From COVID Head coach Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have rejoined the Delhi Capitals camp after being out due to COVID. It is unlikely Marsh and Seifert will play against KKR. Ponting wants the team to play strong in the second-half of IPL 2022.

Caribbean Show Andre Russell has been the only bright spot for KKR with both bat and ball. In eight matches so far, Russell has scored 227 runs and taken 10 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will expect Rovman Powell to come good after the right-hander from the Caribbean hit a 15-ball 36 against Rajasthan Royals that included five sixes.