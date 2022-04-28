Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022, DC Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Kuldeep Yadav's Twin Strikes Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders - 56/4

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their last four matches and are third last in the IPL 2022 table. Get here DC vs KKR live cricket scores and updates.

IPL 2022, DC Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Kuldeep Yadav's Twin Strikes Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders - 56/4
Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh in IPL 2022 table. Get live cricket scores of DC vs KKR.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 8:24 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders aim to arrest their losing streak and avenge their first-round loss against Delhi Capitals in a IPL 2022 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. KKR are on a four-match winless run and sit seventh in the points table with just six points from eight games. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are just a spot above KKR with the same number of points but having played a game less. Inconsistency at the top of the batting order has hurt KKR. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, whom the Kolkata management retained, have flopped. Delhi Capitals too have had a topsy-turvy campaign and their last match against Rajasthan Royals made headlines for controversial reasons. The last time KKR and DC met in IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals posted 215/5 before restricting KKR to 171 all out. Can DC make it a double tonight? Follow updates and live cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2022 POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 8:22 PM

    50 For KKR

    Nitish Rana cleverly guides the ball towards fine-leg boundary off Kuldeep Yadav to bring up KKR's 50. 100 runs come from the over. KKR 56/4 (10) 

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 8:15 PM

    Stat Check

    Kuldeep Yadav played 14 games for KKR between 2019 and 2021. The left-arm chinaman has taken six wickets in IPL 2022 against KKR. 

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 8:09 PM

    Kuldeep Strikes Twice

    Lot was expected from Baba Indrajith. The Tamil Nadu batter has scores of Delhi (117), Chattisgarh (127) and Jharkhand (100 & 52) in his last three Ranji Trophy games. But he fails to impress on Thursday. Indrajith departs for 6 as Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Oh no! Kuldeep strikes again and it's Sunil Narine.KKR 37/4 (8)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 8:03 PM

    DC On Top

    Not the kind of powerplay starts KKR are known for. Two wickets and just a boundary in the first 36 balls for KKR. The onus is on Shreyas Iyer. He is batting on 13. This is the third-lowest powerplay total of the season and the lowest for two-time champions. KKR 29/2 (6)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:56 PM

    Venkatesh Iyer Departs

    OUT! Venkatesh Iyer's poor run with the bat continues. The left-hander goes across the line, hits Axar Patel hard, didn't get the elevation and Chetan Sakariya takes the catch at short fine-leg. KKR 22/2 (4.3)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:52 PM

    Brilliant Sakariya

    Chetan Sakariya started from where he left at Rajasthan Royals last year in IPL. The left-arm concedes just five runs in his second over. KKR 21/1 (4)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:47 PM

    First Boundary

    Marvelous cover drive from Shreyas Iyer and the ball sails to the boundary off Shardul Thakur. 11 runs come in the over. KKR 17/1 (3)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:40 PM

    Sakariya Strikes

    What a start by Chetan Sakariya in DC colours. Aaron Finch dances down the ground and swings blindly to completely miss the line to see his timbers shattered. Another poor start by KKR. Shreyas Iyer comes in. KKR 4/1 (1.3)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:31 PM

    Game On

    KKR have gone back with Venkatesh Iyer at the top. He is opening with Aaron Finch. Mustafizur Rahman with the ball for DC. Excellent first over. DC 2/0 (1)

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:19 PM

    Yash Dhull Still Warms DC Bench

    A U-19 World Cup-winning captain, two centuries and an unbeaten double ton in his first three Ranji Trophy games – Yash Dhull is still waiting to get his maiden IPL cap. Interesting!

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:11 PM

    Captains Speak

    Shreyas Iyer (KKR): I would have bowled as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time. Three changes for us.

    Rishabh Pant (DC): The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed are out, and Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya come in.

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Delhi Capitals have won the toss and Rishabh Pant decides to bowl first.   

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:57 PM

    Pitch Report

    It is the same surface that produced the thriller between SRH and GT last night. The pitch looks spectacular for batting. Bowlers will have to produce their own strategies tonight.

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:55 PM

    Debuts For Three

    Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana are making their debut for KKR. News from the Delhi Capitals camp is that left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya gets his first cap. 

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:47 PM

    Can KKR Bounce Back?

    Remember last year in UAE? KKR had a bad first half only to bounce back in the second and reached the final. Can they do it this year?

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:29 PM

    Back From COVID

    Head coach Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have rejoined the Delhi Capitals camp after being out due to COVID. It is unlikely Marsh and Seifert will play against KKR. Ponting wants the team to play strong in the second-half of IPL 2022.

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:29 PM

    Caribbean Show

    Andre Russell has been the only bright spot for KKR with both bat and ball. In eight matches so far, Russell has scored 227 runs and taken 10 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will expect Rovman Powell to come good after the right-hander from the Caribbean hit a 15-ball 36 against Rajasthan Royals that included five sixes.

  • 28 Apr 2022 / 6:29 PM

    Hello And Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. A win for either Delhi Capitals or Kolkata Knight Riders will take them to the sixth spot in IPL 2022 points table displacing Punjab Kings. Both KKR and DC are on positive net run rates (NRR) while PBKS are having a negative NRR.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Live Cricket Scores Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell Rovman Powell David Warner Nitish Rana Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read