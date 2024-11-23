International

West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 44,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. In Lebanon, the death toll stands at 3,645. Here are the latest updates.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs
Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs | Photo: AP
info_icon

West Asia remains a volatile hotspot as Israel’s military campaigns continue in Gaza and Lebanon. Gaza’s civil defence reported that 19 people, including children, were killed and 40 others injured overnight in Israeli airstrikes and tank fire across the enclave.

In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 62 people and wounded 111, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The ministry also confirmed that total casualties in Lebanon since October 2023 have risen to 3,645 deaths and 15,355 injuries as of Friday.

Also Read | Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars

In Gaza, Israel's military operations since October 7, 2023, have killed at least 44,056 Palestinians and wounded 104,286. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and more than 200 were taken captive.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Israeli Missiles Flatten Beirut Building: Israeli forces bombarded Beirut’s suburbs, with five missiles flattening a residential building in the densely populated Basta area, Lebanese state media reported.

    At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded, Lebanese civil defence said on Saturday. “Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy’s air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area,” the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

  • Kamal Adwan Hospital Rendered Non-Operational: The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has become "nonoperational" following an Israeli quadcopter attack on its power generator. 

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed "deep concern" on Friday over the attack, stating, “The WHO is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of 80 patients, including 8 in intensive care, and staff inside the hospital.” He added that the generator damage has left the oxygen system nonfunctional, putting all patients at risk.

  • ICC Arrest Warrants For Israeli Leaders: The international community is on edge as countries weigh their response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. While neither Israel nor the United States are members of the ICC, most European allies are. Vowing to comply with the ICC’s decision, several nations have taken firm stances. Read More

  • Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Discussions: Talks are underway about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to The New York Times, which cited American officials. The proposed agreement includes a 60-day truce, during which Israel would withdraw from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would pull back north of the Litani River. While implementation details remain unresolved, officials have expressed cautious optimism about reaching a settlement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Hyderabad Win Against Meghalaya; Tamil Nadu Beat Tripura
  2. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  3. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Highlanders Seek First Victory Over Shers
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti Safe Hai! Shinde, Fadanvis And Ajit Pawar Win Big
  2. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  3. Kerala Sticks to its Dual-Party System, No Relief for the BJP
  4. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 3 In UP, SP Bags 2 Seats; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal
  5. Five Reasons Why The BJP Triumphed in Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  2. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  3. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  4. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  5. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: TMC Wins Big In Bengal; Congress Wins All 3 In Karnataka | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign