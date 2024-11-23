West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza

West Asia remains a volatile hotspot as Israel’s military campaigns continue in Gaza and Lebanon. Gaza’s civil defence reported that 19 people, including children, were killed and 40 others injured overnight in Israeli airstrikes and tank fire across the enclave.
In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 62 people and wounded 111, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The ministry also confirmed that total casualties in Lebanon since October 2023 have risen to 3,645 deaths and 15,355 injuries as of Friday.
In Gaza, Israel's military operations since October 7, 2023, have killed at least 44,056 Palestinians and wounded 104,286. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and more than 200 were taken captive.
Here are the latest updates:
Israeli Missiles Flatten Beirut Building: Israeli forces bombarded Beirut’s suburbs, with five missiles flattening a residential building in the densely populated Basta area, Lebanese state media reported.
At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded, Lebanese civil defence said on Saturday. “Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy’s air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area,” the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Kamal Adwan Hospital Rendered Non-Operational: The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has become "nonoperational" following an Israeli quadcopter attack on its power generator.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed "deep concern" on Friday over the attack, stating, “The WHO is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of 80 patients, including 8 in intensive care, and staff inside the hospital.” He added that the generator damage has left the oxygen system nonfunctional, putting all patients at risk.
ICC Arrest Warrants For Israeli Leaders: The international community is on edge as countries weigh their response to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. While neither Israel nor the United States are members of the ICC, most European allies are. Vowing to comply with the ICC's decision, several nations have taken firm stances.
Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Discussions: Talks are underway about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to The New York Times, which cited American officials. The proposed agreement includes a 60-day truce, during which Israel would withdraw from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would pull back north of the Litani River. While implementation details remain unresolved, officials have expressed cautious optimism about reaching a settlement.