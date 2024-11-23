West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza

At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded, Lebanese civil defence said on Saturday. “Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy’s air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area,” the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Kamal Adwan Hospital Rendered Non-Operational: The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has become "nonoperational" following an Israeli quadcopter attack on its power generator.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed "deep concern" on Friday over the attack, stating, “The WHO is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of 80 patients, including 8 in intensive care, and staff inside the hospital.” He added that the generator damage has left the oxygen system nonfunctional, putting all patients at risk.