‘Worst iPhone Color’: Why Are Customers Not Happy With Apple iPhone 16 Pro’s Color?

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup, set to launch this fall, is generating buzz not just for its anticipated features but also for its rumored new color option. The purported "Desert Titanium" hue, a shade of bronze that will reportedly replace the previous Blue Titanium, has been met with significant criticism from consumers.
Digital Trends writer Christine Romero-Chan labeled the bronze hue as the “worst iPhone color” she has seen, expressing hope that the leaked images are inaccurate. “To put things nicely, it looks hideous,” she remarked.
The speculation of colors began when prominent leaker Sonny Dickson shared an image on X showcasing the four potential color choices for the iPhone 16 Pro, including the new bronze variant. Another well-known leaker, Majin Bu, further fueled the conversation by posting images of what appeared to be darker gold camera lens rims, differing from earlier rumors of a rose gold option.
According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will come in four colors: white, black, gold, and gray. The Desert Titanium is described as a deep, discreet dark gold, reminiscent of the older purple shades used in past models.
Consumer reaction has also been similarly harsh. A recent TikTok from Tom’s Guide saw viewers expressing strong disapproval. Comments ranged from “Ewwwww” and “Ear wax gold” to more blunt assessments like “That color SUCKS” and “It’s s–t brown.”
Moreover, rumors about the iPhone 16 models include possible enhancements such as larger screens, new camera features, and upgraded processors. CNET also reports that Apple may introduce its own AI software, “Apple Intelligence,” developed in collaboration with OpenAI. This new software is expected to enhance Siri, messages, photos, and other functions, though some features might come with a fee.