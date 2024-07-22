Why Gen Z Thinks The Thumbs Up Emoji Is More Offensive Than You Think

Social media users everywhere might be shocked to learn that Gen Z, those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, has decided to "cancel" the thumbs-up emoji. This latest emoji ban follows other trends like "Boomer ellipses" and "the Millennial pause," and now, even a simple thumbs up is in hot water.
The debate began on Reddit, where a user sparked a discussion about the thumbs up emoji. The emoji, traditionally used to signify ‘good’ or ‘yes,’ has been called rude by many in Gen Z. The user shared their experience with the emoji in a work setting, which has led to a broader conversation.
In their Reddit post, the user explained: “I started an ‘adult’ job where we use Microsoft Teams to connect with each other for work. Most people at work use the thumbs-up reaction all the time. I don’t use it much. I either ‘heart’ reactions or reply, even if it’s just a short ‘Great!’ or ‘Thanks!’ I find the thumbs-up reaction unsettling.”
This post resonated with many, revealing that the thumbs up emoji is viewed differently by various age groups. For some, the emoji seems outdated and can even feel passive-aggressive.
Several reasons contribute to Gen Z’s dislike of the thumbs up emoji. One key issue is the perception that it is impersonal or dismissive. According to one Reddit user: “I feel the same way! I get annoyed seeing thumbs ups. It’s pretty bad.”
Another user noted: “Just imagine if you went into your boss’s office, said something, and then they responded with a thumbs up. It would feel weird and impersonal.” For younger people, like the 24-year-old user who commented, the thumbs up emoji can come off as passive-aggressive and even rude. They explained: “For us, it’s often used in a passive-aggressive way. It’s a generational communication culture difference.”
Not everyone agrees with this assessment. Some users see the thumbs up emoji as a simple acknowledgment of a message. One user pointed out: “It’s just a way to say ‘I’ve read your message and have nothing to add.’ It doesn’t mean anything more.”
Another commenter questioned the idea that the thumbs up is passive-aggressive, saying: “It’s just a thumbs up. It means ‘I got it’ or ‘OK, message received.’ Not everything is a micro-aggression.”