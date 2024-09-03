United States

What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About

TikTok is buzzing with a new trend: the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance. Inspired by a viral high school performance, this trend features a dubstep remix of the iconic reaping scene from The Hunger Games.

Primrose Everdeen
Fans are joining in by recreating the dance in colorful costumes or cosplay. Photo: X
info_icon

TikTok, the hub of viral trends and catchy dance routines, has a new sensation that’s captivating Hunger Games fans. The latest trend, known as the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance, is bringing fans of the franchise together with a fun and nostalgic twist.

TikTok has long been the birthplace of viral moments, especially when paired with catchy tunes and creative choreography. Influencers like Charli D’Amelio have risen to fame by mastering such trends, and now the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance is the latest to take the platform by storm. This trend unites Hunger Games enthusiasts with a dubstep remix of the iconic reaping scene from the first film.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ trend and how you can join in.

The ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance Explained

The trend began after a clip from a 2015 Puerto Rican high school dance competition, Juventud Vibra, went viral. In the video, students dressed as Hunger Games characters perform a dramatic re-enactment of the reaping scene. The performance features sound bites from the film, including lines from Effie Trinket and Katniss Everdeen, set to a dubstep backing track, all complemented by some impressive choreography.

With over 1.3 million likes and 8.8 million views, the original video quickly gained traction, inspiring TikTok users to create their own versions of the dance. As of now, nearly 8,000 videos have been made using the sound, with most participants donning colorful costumes or cosplaying as characters from the franchise.

The dance itself varies, with some TikTokers replicating the moves from the original clip, while others add their personal flair. One thing is certain: The Hunger Games fandom is alive and well, eager to dive back into the thrilling world of Panem.

This resurgence in Hunger Games interest comes after the release of the prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in November 2023. The renewed excitement around the franchise has naturally found its way onto TikTok, with fans embracing the hype through this latest trend.

If you’re a fan of the Hunger Games, now’s the perfect time to join the fun and try your hand at the ‘Primrose Everdeen’ dance on TikTok!

