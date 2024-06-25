Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old

In a candid segment on the 104.3 The Fan sports radio show, former NFL offensive lineman and Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth did not hold back in his assessment of Bill Belichick's new relationship with 23-year-old Jordon Hudson.
Schlereth, alongside co-host Mike Evans, expressed disappointment on the relationship of 72-year-old former Patriots coach and Hudson, a former cheerleader.
“I think he’s a pig,” Schlereth said during the broadcast, as reported by Awful Announcing. “That’s disgusting… That’s just awful. What are you doing? Plus, you just look like an absolute clown.”
Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion, pointed out the huge age gap between Belichick and Hudson. “What is wrong with you? He was 48 when she was born? She was a baby, and he was 48,” Schlereth said.
The hosts engaged in a satirical conversation about Belichick and Hudson's relationship, which was shared by the show’s account on social media platform X. The caption read, “So….Stink and Mike decided to role play what a conversation between Bill Belichick and his new girlfriend would be like.”
“You’re right, it is gross,” Evans said, adding that if Hudson were his daughter, he’d “punch” Belichick.
Belichick, who mutually parted ways with the Patriots in January after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles, made headlines with the news of his relationship with Hudson earlier this month. The couple has been seen publicly together, including on Belichick’s $225,000 boat named VIII Rings in Nantucket. Belichick was also spotted supporting Hudson at a cheer event in D.C. in March.
Their romance reportedly began after Belichick's split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in 2022, with the breakup becoming public in September 2023. Belichick and Hudson met on a plane ride in 2021, where Belichick signed her philosophy textbook and they exchanged numbers, according to TMZ.