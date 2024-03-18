Washington DC National Cherry Blossoms Festival 2024 Itinerary, Key Dates You Can’t-Miss!

Opening Ceremony - March 23

In a nod to history, the festival kicks off with a captivating opening ceremony, paying homage to Tokyo's generous gift of 3,000 cherry trees to D.C. in 1912. Renowned artists with Japanese-American roots, including singer Naotaro Moriyama, composer Kaoru Wantanabe, and choreographer Jo Kanamori, grace the event with their talents. Kanamori, in collaboration with the Washington Ballet, presents an exclusive performance, debuting a mesmerizing piece crafted for the occasion. While tickets are sold out, enthusiasts can join the festivities via livestream.