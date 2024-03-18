Washington DC National Cherry Blossoms Festival 2024 Itinerary, Key Dates You Can’t-Miss!

As the city awakens to the enchanting arrival of cherry blossoms, the National Cherry Blossom Festival unveils a vibrant itinerary teeming with cultural celebrations and festive activities, promising an unforgettable springtime spectacle for residents and visitors alike.
Opening Ceremony - March 23
In a nod to history, the festival kicks off with a captivating opening ceremony, paying homage to Tokyo's generous gift of 3,000 cherry trees to D.C. in 1912. Renowned artists with Japanese-American roots, including singer Naotaro Moriyama, composer Kaoru Wantanabe, and choreographer Jo Kanamori, grace the event with their talents. Kanamori, in collaboration with the Washington Ballet, presents an exclusive performance, debuting a mesmerizing piece crafted for the occasion. While tickets are sold out, enthusiasts can join the festivities via livestream.
Pink in the Park - March 23
Arlington springs to life with the Pink in the Park festival, a jubilant celebration featuring music, culinary delights, and vibrant artistry. Witness artists transform Met Park into a temporary haven of cherry blossoms, adorning sculptural walls with vivid murals evoking the spirit of spring. The festivities unfold from 1 PM to 5 PM, promising an immersive experience for all attendees.
Bloomaroo - March 23
Venture to the Wharf for Bloomaroo, a dazzling springtime extravaganza bursting with live music and an array of engaging activities. From matcha tea sampling to koi kite decorating, the event offers something for everyone. Delight in cherry blossom-themed cocktails amidst a backdrop of lively entertainment. The festivities commence at 2 PM, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at 8:30 PM, all free for attendees to enjoy.
Cherry Night - March 29
Adorned in pink, revelers flock to D.C.'s venues for Cherry Night, a series of cherry blossom-themed soirées set to enliven the night. Details and locations await announcement, promising an evening of jubilation and camaraderie.
Blossom Kite Festival - March 30
Behold the skies ablaze with color at the Blossom Kite Festival, where kite enthusiasts of all ages converge at the Washington Monument grounds. Experience the artistry of kite-making competitions and marvel at performances by esteemed flyers, including master kite artisan Mikio Toki. The festival, from 10 AM to 4 PM, offers a day of whimsical delights, with the rain date set for March 31.
Petalpalooza - April 6
Embrace a day of merriment at Petalpalooza, a riverside extravaganza along the Anacostia River. Immerse yourself in live music, interactive art installations, and family-friendly activities amidst the scenic backdrop of Capitol Riverfront. Conclude the evening with the official Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks Show at 8:30 PM, illuminating the sky with a dazzling spectacle.
Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K & 10 Mile - April 6 and 7
Join the spirited runners at the Credit Union Cherry Blossom races, supporting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. While registration for the 5K and 10-mile runs is closed, opportunities remain for the kids' run and virtual race. Explore the Race Expo at the National Building Museum for added excitement on Friday and Saturday.
Mosaic District Art Blooms - April 6 and 7
Embark on a cultural journey at the Mosaic District Art Blooms festival, featuring vintage vendors, artisanal crafts, and live entertainment. Delight in cherry blossom-themed arts and crafts, complemented by a vibrant farmers market and culinary delights. The festivities unfold from 11 AM to 6 PM each day.
Sakura Matsuri - April 13 and 14
Indulge in the ultimate celebration of Japanese culture at Sakura Matsuri, boasting a kaleidoscope of performances, culinary delights, and traditional showcases. Dive into the vibrant world of J-pop, martial arts, and technology, while savoring delectable Japanese fare and exploring an array of cultural exhibits. Secure your tickets early for an immersive cultural experience.
Anacostia River Festival - May 4
Conclude the festival season with the Anacostia River Festival, a family-friendly affair brimming with food, entertainment, and outdoor activities. Engage in a free fishing workshop, relish local performances, and immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of the Anacostia River. Join in the festivities as the community comes together to celebrate a decade of riverside revelry.