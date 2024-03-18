National Cherry Blossom Festival: Origin, History & Culture Of Washington DC

A Kaleidoscope of Events: From Parades to Performances

Beyond the visual feast of the blossoms themselves, the National Cherry Blossom Festival boasts a lively calendar of events. From colorful parades featuring marching bands and elaborate floats to captivating art exhibitions and a diverse range of cultural and sporting activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. While most events are free and open to the public, some offer premium viewing experiences with reserved seating.