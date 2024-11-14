US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power

A week after reclaiming a historic electoral victory, US President-elect Donald Trump met outgoing President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. The meeting was to ensure a smooth transition of power.
In a civil gesture, the two American leaders with a history of bitter political rivalry, shook hands and assured each other a smooth and peaceful transition of power on January 20, 2025.
The move is significant as in 2020 Trump had refused to accept his defeat resulting in days of chaos in Washington DC.
According to PTI, congratulating Trump on his victory, Biden said, "Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations. I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome."
“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump replied.
The display of cordiality between Biden and Trump painted a stark contrast to their political rivalry where the leaders, for years, have aggressively criticised each other.
While 81-year-old Biden termed Trump as a threat to democracy, 78-year-old Trump left no stone unturned to establish Biden's incompetence.
Scripting history, Trump became the first President in over 130 years to emerge victorious in two non-consecutive terms.
He defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris and secured 312 electoral votes as opposed to the Vice President's 226.
On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden also joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She handed Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Melania Trump, who was absent from the occasion.
According to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden and Trump on Wednesday discussed issues concerning the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Back in July, Biden had stepped down and nominated Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate for his party. He took the decision after pressure from within his party as concerns were raised over his mental fitness and age to serve a second term following his questionable performance in the CNN presidential debate.
Several Democratic leaders asked Biden to step aside. Biden subsequently gave in and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the democratic candidate .