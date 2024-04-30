Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!

Taylor Swift has accomplished "one of the most record-shattering weeks in the history" on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, breaking records and surpassing her own previous achievements. She now holds the top 14 positions on the chart dated May 4, with all 14 songs coming from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Furthermore, she charts a total of 32 songs on the latest list, including all 31 tracks from the deluxe version of "The Tortured Poets Department" plus the established hit "Cruel Summer" – marking the highest number ever achieved by a woman in a single week.