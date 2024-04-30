United States

Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!

Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has made waves on the Billboard Hot 100, with all 31 out of 32 songs from the album dominating the chart, solidifying her status as a record-breaking artist. Notably, she made history by becoming the first artist to dominate 14 top positions, surpassing her previous record.

Taylor Swift Breaks Record
Taylor Swift has accomplished "one of the most record-shattering weeks in the history" on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, breaking records and surpassing her own previous achievements. She now holds the top 14 positions on the chart dated May 4, with all 14 songs coming from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Furthermore, she charts a total of 32 songs on the latest list, including all 31 tracks from the deluxe version of "The Tortured Poets Department" plus the established hit "Cruel Summer" – marking the highest number ever achieved by a woman in a single week.

This album, released by Republic Records on April 19, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Leading the pack is "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.

Swift had already made history as the sole artist to dominate the entire top 10 of the Hot 100 chart, thanks to tracks from her previous album of all-new material, "Midnights," in 2022, with "Anti-Hero" leading the charge.

Adding to her list of chart accomplishments, "Fortnight" becomes her 12th Hot 100 No. 1, placing her in a tie for the sixth-most leaders in the chart's history. She also increases her career count of top 10 hits from 49 to 59, the highest among female artists. Furthermore, she charts a total of 32 songs on the latest list, including all 31 tracks from the deluxe version of "The Tortured Poets Department" plus the established hit "Cruel Summer" – marking the highest number ever achieved by a woman in a single week.

Below is a look at Swift’s latest groundbreaking week on the Hot 100.

Swift secures the top 14 positions on the Hot 100 chart, surpassing her previous record set on the November 5, 2022, chart when she became the first artist to occupy the entire top 10 in a single week.

Here's a recap of Swift's songs in the top 14 spots on the May 4-dated Hot 100:

  • No. 1, “Fortnight,” feat. Post Malone

  • No. 2, “Down Bad”

  • No. 3, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

  • No. 4, “The Tortured Poets Department”

  • No. 5, “So Long, London”

  • No. 6, “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

  • No. 7, “But Daddy I Love Him”

  • No. 8, “Florida!!!,” feat. Florence + The Machine

  • No. 9, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

  • No. 10, “Guilty as Sin?”

  • No. 11, “Fresh Out the Slammer”

  • No. 12, “loml”

  • No. 13, “The Alchemy”

  • No. 14, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Here are the remaining Taylor Swift songs out of the gigantic 32 count on the Hot 100!

  • No. 20, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

  • No. 21, “Clara Bow”

  • No. 23, “thanK you aIMee”

  • No. 24, “So High School”

  • No. 25, “The Black Dog”

  • No. 26, “imgonnagetyouback”

  • No. 30, “The Albatross”

  • No. 32, “The Prophecy”

  • No. 34, “I Hate It Here”

  • No. 35, “How Did It End?”

  • No. 36, “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

  • No. 39, “I Look in People’s Windows”

  • No. 41, “Cruel Summer” (down from No. 13; spent four weeks at No. 1)

  • No. 44, “Cassandra”

  • No. 46, “Peter”

  • No. 47, “The Bolter”

  • No. 51, “The Manuscript”

  • No. 55, “Robin”

