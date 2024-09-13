SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained

Isaacman was the first to exit the capsule, just before 7 a.m. ET. He climbed a mobility aid, essentially a ladder dubbed “skywalker” by SpaceX, to venture into the vast expanse and take in the breathtaking view.

Gillis and Isaacman were the only two crew members to exit the spacecraft, spending a combined total of around 20 minutes outside.

After Isaacman returned to his seat, Gillis exited the capsule for about 10 minutes. During her time outside, she tested the mobility of her spacesuit by wiggling around, as planned.

One of SpaceX's main objectives is to develop spacesuits that function and fit more like everyday clothing, in contrast to the bulky, restrictive suits traditionally used for spacewalks.

Despite this, the entire crew enjoyed stunning views through the spacecraft's windows, offering awe-inspiring glimpses of Earth passing by below. The Polaris Dawn crew experiences a sunrise and sunset approximately every 106 minutes.

"You just get to witness this hour after hour, and it’s so beautiful. Our Earth is so beautiful,” Mennon expressed.

After the spacewalk, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated the team in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All Ways In Which Polaris Dawn Has Made History (Till Now)

Today's spacewalk — the first commercial spacewalk conducted by a crew of non-government astronauts — was a groundbreaking achievement.

However, the crew’s venture into space is just one of several historic milestones set by this mission.

Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon became the first women to travel this far from Earth.

The mission marked the farthest humans have ventured since NASA’s Apollo program ended in 1972.

Polaris Dawn reached the highest orbit around Earth.

Balancing Safety And Exploration

Although the crew previously reached a maximum altitude of over 1,400 kilometers (870 miles), the spacewalk took place while their vehicle traveled at altitudes between 190 and 700 kilometers above Earth (118 to 435 miles).

In total, the Crew Dragon capsule remained exposed to space with its hatch open for about two hours.

“There’s a lot of time built in for venting (or depressurizing the spacecraft) and repressurizing,” Isaacman told CNN regarding the two-hour window for the spacewalk. “And probably the biggest fear that (we’ve tried to) protect for is a failure to repressurize the vehicle — because then all you have is your oxygen reserves to get back home in about two hours if needed. So I don’t expect we’ll have too much sight-seeing time.”