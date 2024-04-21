Siblings Killed After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Michigan Birthday Party

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died and several others suffered injuries on Saturday afternoon during a child's birthday party at a boat club in Newport, Michigan.
The incident unfolded when a vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old woman believed to be intoxicated, crashed into the building where the celebration was in full swing.
Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough conveyed the grim details during a press conference held shortly after the incident.
The driver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was promptly taken into police custody and is presently detained at the Monroe County Jail. Goodnough expressed visible emotion as he revealed that the two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
The collision, which occurred around 3 pm on Saturday, rattled the Swan Boat Club situated on the shores of Lake Erie, approximately 30 miles south of Detroit. Nine individuals, including three children and six adults, sustained severe, life-threatening injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, according to Goodnough.
Initial investigations indicate that the vehicle plowed into the building where the children's birthday celebration was underway, inflicting serious injuries on numerous attendees. The sheriff's office issued a preliminary news release earlier on Saturday, outlining the harrowing sequence of events.
The driver, who is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, may potentially face additional legal repercussions as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Advertisement
First responders described the scene as "extremely chaotic," with emotions running high among those directly affected and witnesses to the horrific incident. The Swan Boat Club, grappling with the aftermath, implored individuals to refrain from visiting the premises to facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles. The club announced its closure until further notice, urging everyone to keep those impacted in their thoughts and prayers.