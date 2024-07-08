'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US

A woman recently shared her thoughts on a social media platform about life in India versus the United States. Using X (formerly Twitter), she sparked a discussion on what defines a good quality of life.
Initially, the woman, Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi believed that luxuries like fast grocery and food deliveries, along with affordable household help, made life in India luxurious. However, after spending time in the United States, she realized that factors like clean air and well-maintained roads are what truly enhance the quality of life.
In a post, she wrote, "Day 11 today in the US and here's a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody's opinion triggers you that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy"
She continued, "So the thought is - I've always felt how luxurious life in India can be with quick food deliveries, 10min grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that's super basic. It's clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads."
Sodhi pointed out that clean air allows people to go out without concerns, making quick delivery services less essential. "And the real luxury is central air conditioning instead of dying in 45C without any electricity on some days, freedom to wear what you want to be comfortable instead of men ogling at you. Because things that have made me happy in the past few days apart from family time, are morning walks, good air, green pastures, seeing sunrise and sunset, sound of birds instead of honking."
Reflecting on her changed perspective, Sodhi concluded, "Perhaps it's my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed." "I don't know if I'll ever attain any of the above. But it's definitely a thought in my head," Sodhi concluded.
Since she posted these thoughts, her message has garnered 500,000 views and 3,000 likes on the microblogging site.
Users responded positively. One commented, "I completely agree. It takes courage to share such views. Civic responsibility is an underrated quality." Another user shared their experience, saying, "Having lived in Melbourne for 15 years and now in Mumbai temporarily, I can clearly see the difference. You're absolutely right."
Others pointed out variations in rural India and abroad, with one person noting, "Indian villages offer a peaceful and healthy environment similar to what you find in the US or Melbourne, except you can't order food online or have high-paying tech jobs."
Another added, "You can get such life if you move 50 kms away from any city in India."