United States

'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US

A woman recently sparked a debate on social media by comparing life quality in India and the US. Her post highlighted differences in lifestyle perceptions, leading to divided opinions among netizens about what constitutes a good quality of life.

x
Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi Photo: x
info_icon

A woman recently shared her thoughts on a social media platform about life in India versus the United States. Using X (formerly Twitter), she sparked a discussion on what defines a good quality of life.

Initially, the woman, Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi believed that luxuries like fast grocery and food deliveries, along with affordable household help, made life in India luxurious. However, after spending time in the United States, she realized that factors like clean air and well-maintained roads are what truly enhance the quality of life.

In a post, she wrote, "Day 11 today in the US and here's a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody's opinion triggers you that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy"

She continued, "So the thought is - I've always felt how luxurious life in India can be with quick food deliveries, 10min grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that's super basic. It's clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads."

Sodhi pointed out that clean air allows people to go out without concerns, making quick delivery services less essential. "And the real luxury is central air conditioning instead of dying in 45C without any electricity on some days, freedom to wear what you want to be comfortable instead of men ogling at you. Because things that have made me happy in the past few days apart from family time, are morning walks, good air, green pastures, seeing sunrise and sunset, sound of birds instead of honking."

Reflecting on her changed perspective, Sodhi concluded, "Perhaps it's my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed." "I don't know if I'll ever attain any of the above. But it's definitely a thought in my head," Sodhi concluded.

Since she posted these thoughts, her message has garnered 500,000 views and 3,000 likes on the microblogging site.

Users responded positively. One commented, "I completely agree. It takes courage to share such views. Civic responsibility is an underrated quality." Another user shared their experience, saying, "Having lived in Melbourne for 15 years and now in Mumbai temporarily, I can clearly see the difference. You're absolutely right."

Others pointed out variations in rural India and abroad, with one person noting, "Indian villages offer a peaceful and healthy environment similar to what you find in the US or Melbourne, except you can't order food online or have high-paying tech jobs."

Another added, "You can get such life if you move 50 kms away from any city in India."

null - null
Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  2. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
  3. BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team
  4. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
Football News
  1. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  5. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Russia For 2-Day Visit; 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
  3. Modi Gets Red Carpet Welcome In Russia, Dy PM Accompanies Him To Hotel; Set To Meet Putin
  4. Modi In Russia: What This Visit Means For India’s Foreign Policy
  5. Karnataka: BJP Criticises Health Minister For Swimming Amid Dengue Spike, He Hits Back With ‘Exercise’ Jibe
Entertainment News
  1. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  2. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  3. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  4. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
  5. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On OTT On THIS Day - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  2. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  3. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  4. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  5. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Russia For 2-Day Visit; 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
  5. Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Russia For 2-Day Visit; 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua