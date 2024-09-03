United States

Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month

HBO's Game of Thrones has launched an auction of prized memorabilia from the show. The auction will take place in October through Heritage Auctions.

Costumes from the characters Alliser Thorne and Jon e Snow on display at the launch of The Game of Thrones Touring Exhibition at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: AP
 HBO closed a chapter of epic storytelling and elaborate set pieces with the last episode of iconic "Game of Thrones" that aired in 2019. But for dedicated fans yearning to relive the grandeur of Westeros, the story is far from over. Heritage Auctions has announced an unprecedented auction of over 2,000 items from the beloved series, set to take place from October 10-12.
The auction will feature a staggering array of costumes, props, and set pieces, meticulously preserved since the series concluded. The 900 lots include a melted version of the iconic Iron Throne, a symbol of the fierce battles for power throughout the series. Bidders can expect to see Jaime Lannister's full suit of armor and sword, as well as smaller yet significant items like prosthetic teeth used for the White Walkers. Starting bids range from $500 to an eye-watering $20,000, making it clear that this is no ordinary auction.

Among the standout items are Daenerys Targaryen’s elaborate cloaks and leather ensembles, Jon Snow’s infamous Longclaw sword, and the Hand of the Queen Pin worn by Tyrion Lannister, portrayed by Peter Dinklage. Even items with less screen time, such as the bell from Cersei Lannister’s walk of shame and bloodstained garments from the Red Wedding, are expected to capture the attention of fans and collectors alike.

Jay Roewe, HBO’s senior vice president of global incentives and production planning, emphasized the significance of the auction as a way for fans to "grab a piece of history." He reflected on the series’ impact, stating, “‘Game of Thrones’ was a zeitgeist moment in our culture. It was a zeitgeist moment in high-end television. It was a zeitgeist moment in terms of HBO.”

Roewe also highlighted the careful preservation of these items. Since the series' debut in 2011, HBO has maintained thousands of props and costumes for potential use in spinoffs or sequels. With projects like "House of the Dragon" underway and others in development, the studio has decided it's time to part ways with some of these treasures.

Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, noted the meticulous planning that went into organizing the auction. Ensuring a comprehensive collection, Maddalena said, "We wanted to make sure there were no glaring holes. We included a wide variety of characters’ costumes and props, displayed in a 750-page catalog."

The catalog also features exclusive interviews with Emmy-winning costume designer Michele Clapton, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and cast members. These insights offer a unique glimpse into the significance of each item and the craft behind them. Maddalena praised the depth of this auction, describing it as “uncharted territory” for the auction world.

The vast collection is now available for preliminary bidding, with the live auction set for October 10-12 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. Fans interested in a closer look can preview the items at Heritage’s New York and London locations from September 17 to October 4.

