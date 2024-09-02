Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions

Social Security payments vary depending on several factors, such as years worked, total taxes paid, and retirement age. Here’s a snapshot of the current average payments:

Retired Workers: About $1,907 per month

Retired Couples (filing jointly): Around $3,303 per month

Survivor Benefits: Average of $1,509.50 per month

Spouses of Retired Workers: Average of $910 per month

Children of Retired Workers: Average of $892.39 per month

SSI Beneficiaries (Individuals): Average of $943 per month

SSI Beneficiaries (Couples): Average of $1,415 per month

As we approach 2025, keep an eye on updated forecasts and calculators to understand how the COLA adjustment might impact your Social Security benefits.