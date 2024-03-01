Oprah Winfrey Steps Down From WeightWatchers Board: Impact On Shares And Future Strategies

Oprah Winfrey is stepping down from her position on the board of WeightWatchers, concluding her nearly decade-long tenure as a director of the company, which has encountered sudden competition from Ozempic.

Earlier this week, Winfrey informed the company of her decision, stating that she will not seek re-election at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting in May. Although no reason was disclosed, a regulatory statement from WeightWatchers clarified that her decision was "not the result of any disagreement” or “any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.”