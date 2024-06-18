Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning

A strange and shiny monolith has mysteriously appeared in the mountains near Las Vegas, causing quite a stir and prompting a police warning.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo of the reflective structure on social media on Monday. They captioned it, "MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH! We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!"
The monolith was found by the Las Vegas Search & Rescue Organization close to Gass Peak, just north of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the police department.
As the internet buzzes with speculation about the monolith, the police took the opportunity to share some important safety tips for outdoor activities. They advised hikers to follow the TRAIL acronym, which includes telling someone where you’re going and bringing essentials like a first aid kit, plenty of water, food, a light source, and a fully charged phone. They also reminded everyone to check the weather forecast before heading out.
The appearance of mysterious monoliths is not new. The first one appeared in November 2020 in a remote part of the Utah desert. Since then, similar structures have been spotted across the U.S. and even in other countries like the U.K., Romania, and Colombia. One of these monoliths was even seen in Las Vegas on Fremont Street in 2020.
These monoliths have fascinated social media users, with many guessing where they come from. Theories range from art projects to marketing stunts, and some people even think aliens might be involved. However, no one knows for sure who is behind these mysterious objects.
The monoliths differ in appearance: some are silver, others gold; some have a shiny finish, while others are matte. This variety has led many to believe that different people are making them, inspired by the original Utah monolith.
The Utah monolith was removed shortly after it was discovered to protect wildlife and public lands. The mystery of these monoliths continues to captivate and puzzle people around the world.