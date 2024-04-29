United States

Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Omar Sy On Cannes Film Festival Jury List | Details Inside

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its diverse jury lineup, led by Greta Gerwig.

Advertisement

Instagram
Lily Gladstone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The eminent Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its complete competition jury lineup, promising a riveting selection of cinematic expertise to assess this year's contenders for the prestigious Palme d'Or award.

Headed by Greta Gerwig, the jury includes a constellation of industry luminaries, each bringing their unique perspective and experience to the table. Among them are Lily Gladstone, celebrated for her captivating performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon," Eva Green, renowned for her roles in "The Three Musketeers," and Omar Sy, acclaimed for his lead in the Netflix hit series "Lupin."

Also joining are Ebru Ceylan, co-writer of the Palme d'Or-winning masterpiece "Winter Sleep," and Nadine Labaki, whose directorial prowess earned her the Cannes jury prize in 2018 for "Capernaum." Rounding out the panel are Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Kore-eda Hirokazu, esteemed directors and actors in their own right, each with a distinct contribution to the global film landscape.

Advertisement

The roster for the upcoming festival's competition is brimming with an array of compelling titles. Among the highlights are Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine as Light," Sean Baker's "Anora," and Ali Abbasi's biographical drama "The Apprentice," delving into the life of former US President Donald Trump.

Also in the lineup are Andrea Arnold's "Bird," featuring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, Jia Zhang-Ke's "Caught by the Tides," and Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez," starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Magnus von Horn presents "The Girl With the Needle," while Miguel Gomes' "Grand Tour" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" add further depth to the selection, boasting performances by Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Gilles Lellouche's "Beating Hearts," Kirill Serebrennikov's "Limonov: The Ballad," and Christophe Honoré's "Marcello Mio" contribute to the diverse mix of offerings.

Advertisement

Notably, Francis Ford Coppola's ambitious project "Megalopolis," starring Adam Driver, and Paul Schrader's "Oh, Canada," featuring Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi, promise to captivate audiences. Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope" with Gary Oldman, David Cronenberg's "The Shrouds," Coralie Fargeat's chilling "The Substance," and "Wild Diamond" from Agathe Riedinger round out the lineup, ensuring a festival rich in cinematic experiences

In a last-minute addition, three compelling films have been included in the competition section: Michel Hazanavicius's "The Most Precious of Cargoes," Emanuel Parvu's "Trois kilomètres jusqu’à la fin du monde," and Mohammad Rasoulof’s "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," further enriching an already diverse lineup.

The culmination of this cinematic extravaganza will be the announcement of the Palme d'Or winner at the festival's closing ceremony on May 25th, a moment eagerly awaited by filmmakers and cinephiles alike.

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' selected for the Cannes competition category - Instagram
Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Selected For Competition Section

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally