"Life-Threatening" Floods, Mudslides, Power Outages Loom Over California As Powerful Storm Approaches

California is hunkering down, bracing for a powerful storm system packing a heavy punch. This atmospheric river, a narrow band of concentrated moisture, is poised to unleash "life-threatening" floods, mudslides, and widespread power outages starting Sunday and persisting through Tuesday.
The storm's fury will be particularly felt in Southern California, where Los Angeles faces a rare Level 4 flood risk. This translates to a potential deluge of up to 6 inches of rain, exceeding a month's worth for the city and raising the specter of widespread inundation. Mandatory evacuations are already underway in Santa Barbara, San Jose, and Ventura County, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.