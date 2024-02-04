United States

"Life-Threatening" Floods, Mudslides, Power Outages Loom Over California As Powerful Storm Approaches

California continues to struggle with extreme weather conditions that lead to floods, mudslides, and power outages as the ‘atmospheric river’ moves towards the region this Sunday.

February 4, 2024

Sonoma County Firefighters load up their boats after patrolling the waters of the Russian River as it swells with twenty feet of water at action stage near Guerneville. Image: AP

California is hunkering down, bracing for a powerful storm system packing a heavy punch. This atmospheric river, a narrow band of concentrated moisture, is poised to unleash "life-threatening" floods, mudslides, and widespread power outages starting Sunday and persisting through Tuesday.

The storm's fury will be particularly felt in Southern California, where Los Angeles faces a rare Level 4 flood risk. This translates to a potential deluge of up to 6 inches of rain, exceeding a month's worth for the city and raising the specter of widespread inundation. Mandatory evacuations are already underway in Santa Barbara, San Jose, and Ventura County, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

But the danger extends far beyond Los Angeles. Central California is also bracing for significant rainfall, with totals expected to range from 3 to 6 inches. This potent combination of heavy rain and saturated soil creates a volatile recipe for mudslides, posing a serious threat to lives and property.

The mountains won't be spared either. The Sierra Nevada range is anticipating a significant snowfall, blanketing the region with a fresh layer and creating treacherous travel conditions. Whiteout conditions above 5,000 feet are expected, making essential journeys perilous and urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Adding another layer of concern are the ferocious winds anticipated to accompany the storm. Gusts reaching a staggering 95 mph in some areas are a recipe for downed trees, power outages, and potential damage to infrastructure. Californians are urged to prepare for the possibility of prolonged blackouts by having alternative power sources on hand, like battery-powered radios and flashlights.

"This is a very, very dangerous storm," declared Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "These storms are the most dangerous natural disasters that we have, killing more people from storm damages and flooding than wildfires every year."

With millions potentially impacted, authorities are urging residents to take precautions seriously. Having an emergency plan in place, securing outdoor furniture and loose objects, and charging electronic devices are crucial steps. Avoiding non-essential travel during the peak of the storm is also highly recommended.

