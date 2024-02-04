"Life-Threatening" Floods, Mudslides, Power Outages Loom Over California As Powerful Storm Approaches

But the danger extends far beyond Los Angeles. Central California is also bracing for significant rainfall, with totals expected to range from 3 to 6 inches. This potent combination of heavy rain and saturated soil creates a volatile recipe for mudslides, posing a serious threat to lives and property.

The mountains won't be spared either. The Sierra Nevada range is anticipating a significant snowfall, blanketing the region with a fresh layer and creating treacherous travel conditions. Whiteout conditions above 5,000 feet are expected, making essential journeys perilous and urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Adding another layer of concern are the ferocious winds anticipated to accompany the storm. Gusts reaching a staggering 95 mph in some areas are a recipe for downed trees, power outages, and potential damage to infrastructure. Californians are urged to prepare for the possibility of prolonged blackouts by having alternative power sources on hand, like battery-powered radios and flashlights.

"This is a very, very dangerous storm," declared Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "These storms are the most dangerous natural disasters that we have, killing more people from storm damages and flooding than wildfires every year."