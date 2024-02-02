“Pineapple Express” Sweeps California, Atmospheric River Leaves State In Distress

Jackie Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, emphasized the need for full preparation. The community, situated between mountains and the sea, is particularly susceptible to flooding and mudslides. With back-to-back storms, meteorologists anticipate significant rainfall affecting nearly the entire state.

The initial impact was felt in Northern California, causing flooding on Wednesday and necessitating the closure of roads and schools in rural areas. In Sonoma County, at least one person had to be rescued from a waterlogged car. Forecasters also issued warnings about large and hazardous waves along the coast.

The storm's potency pushed San Francisco's cumulative rainfall total above the normal level for this season, reported Jan Null, an adjunct professor of meteorology at San Jose State University.

Southern California residents woke up to gray skies, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall on Thursday. Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Los Angeles County, particularly near beaches, ports, and hillsides.

Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Los Angeles area, highlighted the need for vigilance in Palos Verdes Estates. Last July, this area experienced landslides as homes perched atop seaside bluffs slid into a canyon, a situation attributed to soil saturation from the previous winter's storms. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and prioritize safety measures.