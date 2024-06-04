Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico

Allen, a member of the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, was drafted in the second round (46th overall) out of Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL Draft. Throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, he showcased his versatility by playing every offensive-line position except center. He started as a right tackle in 1994, then shifted to right guard from 1995 to 1997, moved to left tackle in 1998, and settled at left guard from 1999 to 2007.