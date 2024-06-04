United States

Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico

NFL mourns the sudden passing of legendary Cowboys lineman Larry Allen at 52, who died while vacationing in Mexico. Allen's versatile career and impact on the field are remembered by fans and teammates alike.

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen passed away 'suddenly' on Sunday while vacationing with his family in Mexico, according to a statement from the Dallas Cowboys. He was 52 years old.

Allen, a member of the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, was drafted in the second round (46th overall) out of Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL Draft. Throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, he showcased his versatility by playing every offensive-line position except center. He started as a right tackle in 1994, then shifted to right guard from 1995 to 1997, moved to left tackle in 1998, and settled at left guard from 1999 to 2007.

His remarkable performance earned him 11 Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro nods. Allen's contributions were instrumental in the Cowboys' Super Bowl victory in the 1995 season. Recognizing his impact, he was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011. Notably, Allen was a key figure in opening up running lanes for legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," said the Cowboys in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Allen was also honored as a member of both the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade teams during his 14-season career, which spanned from 1994 to 2007. After playing 12 of his 14 seasons with Dallas, he concluded his football career with the San Francisco 49ers.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul -- his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III," the Cowboys added. "The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."

