Kristen Stewart Advocates For Broader Conversations On LGBTQ Cinema At The Berlin Film Festival

Kristen Stewart expressed her readiness for discussions surrounding films with queer and female narratives to move beyond solely emphasizing that aspect of their identity during conversations with journalists at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday.

"We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone," she said.