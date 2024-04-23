India Election Highlights, April 23: PM Modi Slams Congress, BJP Announces Ladakh Candidate and More!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and opposition parties at rallies in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the BJP announced Tashi Gyalson as its Ladakh candidate, replacing the incumbent MP. The BJP also launched a Gujarati version of its manifesto and a unique promotional vehicle. Here's a roundup of the latest developments:
1. PM Modi Slams Congress In Rajasthan Rally
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of attempting to discredit him.
Modi asserted, "They got angry as I exposed their politics," questioning the Congress's fear of the truth. He challenged Congress to face him squarely, highlighting the ongoing political tensions.
2. BJP's Candidate Announcement In Ladakh:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed Tashi Gyalson as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Ladakh, scheduled for May 20.
Gyalson will replace the current MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, as the BJP aims to secure its position in the region.
3. Modi's Critique Of Congress In Chhattisgarh:
Continuing his campaign trail, PM Modi criticized the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, led by Bhupesh Baghel, alleging that it hindered progress in the state. Modi pledged to overcome these obstacles and accelerate development efforts in Chhattisgarh.
4. Launch Of BJP Manifesto's Gujarati Version:
Ahead of the upcoming polls, the BJP unveiled a Gujarati version of its election manifesto, titled 'Modi Guarantee Chariot', in Gujarat. State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led the launch, accompanied by the release of promotional songs praising the BJP government and PM Modi.
5. Amit Shah's Criticism Of Congress Policies:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah aimed at the Congress during a rally in Maharashtra's Akola, condemning the party's handling of Article 370 and the Ram temple issue. Shah accused Congress of nurturing Article 370 like an "illegitimate child" for seven decades, contrasting this with the BJP's resolve to remove it. He also credited PM Modi for overseeing the construction of the Ram temple despite opposition.
As the political landscape heats up in the run-up to the elections, these developments underscore the intense competition and contrasting narratives between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
6. Congress's Allegations of Communalism Against PM Modi:
Congress leader Srikant Jena accused PM Modi of attempting to communalize the elections, alleging that the BJP's promises, particularly regarding job creation and farmer welfare, have not been fulfilled. Jena criticized the BJP's track record and urged voters to see through what he termed as divisive tactics.