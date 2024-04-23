India Election Highlights, April 23: PM Modi Slams Congress, BJP Announces Ladakh Candidate and More!

5. Amit Shah's Criticism Of Congress Policies:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah aimed at the Congress during a rally in Maharashtra's Akola, condemning the party's handling of Article 370 and the Ram temple issue. Shah accused Congress of nurturing Article 370 like an "illegitimate child" for seven decades, contrasting this with the BJP's resolve to remove it. He also credited PM Modi for overseeing the construction of the Ram temple despite opposition.