How Much Does It Cost To Live Comfortably In Major US Cities? Deets Inside

Regardless of location, the study underscores the financial strain faced by many Americans in major urban centres.

Outlook International Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Living in a major US city comes with its perks – vibrant culture, diverse communities, and endless opportunities. However, it also comes at a significant price tag, as revealed by a recent study conducted by researchers at SmartAsset.

The study delved into the income required to achieve a comfortable lifestyle in the nation's 99 largest metropolitan areas. Employing the widely recognized 50/30/20 rule, which allocates 50 per cent of income to basic living expenses, 30 per cent to discretionary spending, and 20 per cent for savings or debt payments, researchers sought to define what it means to live comfortably.

On average, an individual needs a hefty $96,500 annually to sustain comfort in a major U.S. city. But for families, the bar is set even higher. The study suggests that to support two adults and two children without the looming pressure of living paycheck to paycheck, the average combined income should be around $235,000.

However, the costs vary drastically from city to city. Unsurprisingly, it takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in the bustling metropolis of New York City, where an hourly wage of $66.62 or an annual salary of $138,570 is required to maintain a comfortable standard of living.

For families, the financial demands soar even higher. In six cities including San Francisco, San Jose, and New York City, a combined income exceeding $300,000 is needed to raise two children with enough financial security for needs, wants, and savings.

But amidst these staggering figures, there are pockets of affordability. The study identified the top 10 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably, with Houston, Texas, taking the lead. Here, a single adult needs an hourly wage of $36.10 or an annual salary of $75,088 to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

On the other end of the spectrum, cities like New York City and San Jose demand astronomical figures to achieve the same level of comfort, underlining the stark contrast in the cost of living across different parts of the country.

Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

  1. Houston, Texas

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $175,219

  2. El Paso, Texas

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $180,461

  3. Lubbock, Texas

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $181,043

  4. Toledo, Ohio

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $208,416

  5. Laredo, Texas

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $179,046

  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $237,952

  7. Lexington, Kentucky

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.46

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,997

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $196,102

  8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.98

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,078

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $199,430

  9. Wichita, Kansas

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.04

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,203

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $186,784

  10. Cleveland, Ohio

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.32

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,786

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $217,984

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

  1. New York City, New York

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

  2. San Jose, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

  3. Irvine, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

  4. Santa Ana, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

  5. Boston, Massachusetts

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

  6. San Diego, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

  7. Chula Vista, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

  8. San Francisco, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.48

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,558

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $339,123

  9. Seattle, Washington

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.40

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,392

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $283,712

  10. Oakland, California

    • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.10

    • Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $118,768

    • Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $316,243

