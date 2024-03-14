Gorilla Hail Strikes Kansas-Missouri Border, Disrupts Traffic And Sparks Tornado Alert

Residents of Kansas and Missouri faced a tumultuous night on Wednesday as massive hailstones bombarded parts of the states, disrupting traffic and sparking fears of tornadoes. Meteorologists issued urgent warnings, urging people to seek shelter indoors as the weather took a dangerous turn.
Reports flooded in of hailstones ranging from the size of golf balls to as large as softballs and baseballs, creating havoc across the region. Described as "gorilla hail" due to its alarming size potential, this phenomenon posed significant risks to life and property.
In Alta Vista, Kansas, unconfirmed reports of a tornado added to the anxiety gripping the area. The National Weather Service in Topeka cautioned that quarter-sized hail and powerful wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected, particularly across northern Kansas, until early Thursday morning.
Advertisement
Alex Sosnowski, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, shed light on the severity of the situation, emphasizing the potential for catastrophic damage. He warned of the perilous consequences of being struck by hailstones of such magnitude, underscoring the need for utmost caution.
Interstate 70, a major transportation artery, ground to a halt as the hail pounded down, creating hazardous conditions for motorists. Images broadcast by KSHB-TV depicted the aftermath, including sizable hailstones and even a cracked windshield, highlighting the intensity of the storm.
Late Wednesday, tornado warnings were issued for areas surrounding Topeka, while severe thunderstorm alerts were in effect northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. Urgent messages from the National Weather Service emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging residents to seek immediate shelter.
Advertisement
As the storm progressed, meteorologists extended severe thunderstorm watches to parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas through Thursday morning. Despite the diminishing hail threat, heavy rainfall and strong winds remained concerns, particularly from northeastern Texas through central Missouri.
Looking ahead, forecasters warned of potential torrential rain on Friday, with some areas facing the possibility of up to 4 inches of rainfall. This forecast extended from central Louisiana to central Arkansas, indicating that the impact of the storm would be felt far beyond the immediate region.
With the weather continuing to pose risks, authorities urged residents to stay vigilant and heed all safety warnings to minimize the potential for harm.