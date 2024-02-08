Google Introduces Gemini – Largest And Most Capable AI; Taking AI Chatbot And Voice Assistant To Another Level

Unveiled on Thursday, Gemini is your pocket-sized AI powerhouse. Respond to your voice or type in your requests, and Gemini can:

Answer your questions: Need to know the capital of Mongolia? Just ask!

Express your creativity: Write poems, generate images, or draft emails with Gemini's help.

Boost your productivity: Analyze personal photos, set timers, or even place phone calls - it's your on-demand assistant.

Become your learning partner: Get personalized tutoring, coding assistance, or even practice job interviews with Gemini by your side.