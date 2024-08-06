United States

Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere

James Dolan is planning to showcase 'The Wizards of Oz' at the Las Vegas Sphere by acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sphere, Las Vegas
Sphere, Las Vegas Photo: X
info_icon

James Dolan is set to bring a unique twist to "The Wizard of Oz" at the Las Vegas Sphere. The cutting-edge concert venue, renowned for its advanced visuals and haptic seating, is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to transform the 1939 classic into an immersive experience.
Taylor Swift Adds New Opening Acts For Her Wembley Stadium Shows In August - Getty Images
Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup

BY Outlook International Desk

Sources who know about the negotiations revealed that converting the original 102-minute film into an 80-minute digitally-enhanced sensory spectacle will cost around $80 million. The original film, starring Judy Garland, was made for $2.7 million, roughly $25 million today adjusted for inflation.

Despite the hefty price tag, an analyst suggested the investment is sound, noting that original content yields higher returns than concerts. Currently, the Sphere is showing "Postcard from Earth," a 55-minute film by director Darren Aronofsky, with tickets starting at $114. The venue, which seats 20,000, screens the film up to three times daily.

While ticket prices for the "Oz" experience have yet to be disclosed, Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to receive about 5% of the gross profits from the venture. Both Sphere and Warner Bros. Discovery have declined to comment on the matter.

The focus on films comes as Dolan continues to secure musical acts for the Sphere. The Eagles are set for a residency from September through early January.

Opened in September, the $2.3 billion Sphere has generated approximately $100 million in revenue, according to an analyst. However, Sphere’s shares have dropped 15% over the past five trading days, from $44.64 to $38.12.

Discussions to acquire the rights to "The Wizard of Oz" began in early June, as reported by Casino.org. Dolan is also planning to build more Sphere venues in countries like South Korea.

The hat was a nod to Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras, who requested the gesture. - X
You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 06, 2024
  2. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable
  4. Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon
  5. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
Entertainment News
  1. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  2. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  3. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  4. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  5. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
US News
  1. Elon Musk Announces To Vacate X’s HQ In San Francisco, Will Relocate Employees To San Jose
  2. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  3. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  4. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  5. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit
  2. Hezbollah Drone Attack In Northern Israel Injures 6; Two Get Acute Anxiety Attacks
  3. Elon Musk Announces To Vacate X’s HQ In San Francisco, Will Relocate Employees To San Jose
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Ex-PM, Student Leader, Nobel Prize Winner | Key Names For New Govt
  5. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit