United States

Four Charged For Hiding Dismembered Bodies Found On Long Island, Out On Supervised Release

Two men and two women have been charged following the discovery of body parts that they tried to conceal.

Harshita Das
Harshita Das
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Four individuals faced charges on Wednesday for allegedly concealing dismembered human bodies, but were released on supervised release due to New York state's bail reform laws, sparking outrage and criticism from law enforcement officials.

Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Amanda Wallace, 40, and Alexis Nieves, 33, were accused of participating in a gruesome scheme involving the dismemberment and disposal of human remains in a home in Amityville, Suffolk County prosecutors revealed in court.

Despite the horrific nature of the crimes, none of the accused have been charged with murder, according to Suffolk police. They face charges including hindering prosecution, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were released with ankle monitors under supervised release as per the bail reform laws. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney criticized these laws, stating that recent reforms have limited the eligibility for cash bail, preventing prosecutors from seeking it for serious crimes like mutilation and disposal of human remains.

Assistant District Attorney Frank Schroeder revealed at Mackey's arraignment that additional charges were expected against him, as he was allegedly involved in hacking off the limbs of two human bodies and scattering them across several areas in the county.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams - AP
Mayor Eric Adams Reinstitutes Subway Security Measures In Response To Rising Crimes

BY Harshita Das

While authorities have yet to disclose the motive behind the killings or the relationship between the victims and the accused, evidence collected from the scene included body parts, meat cleavers, butcher knives, and significant amounts of blood.

Despite prosecutors' arguments for the defendants to be considered flight risks, District Court Judge Edward Hennessey opted for supervised release, citing current statutes that restrict the availability of cash bail.

The arrests came following a series of grisly discoveries beginning on Feb. 29, when a severed arm was found near Babylon park by a student. Subsequently, various body parts, including severed heads, were found in different locations across Long Island.

Brown, Mackey, and Wallace resided at the Railroad Avenue house where the alleged crimes took place, while Nieves had moved in recently.

An officer works on the scene following the shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. - AP
Eight High School Students Injured In Transit System Shooting Spree In Philadelphia

BY Harshita Das

Attorneys representing the accused maintained their clients' innocence and vowed to challenge the charges vigorously.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court for further proceedings in March.

Tags

Murder

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement