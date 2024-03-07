Four Charged For Hiding Dismembered Bodies Found On Long Island, Out On Supervised Release

Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Amanda Wallace, 40, and Alexis Nieves, 33, were accused of participating in a gruesome scheme involving the dismemberment and disposal of human remains in a home in Amityville, Suffolk County prosecutors revealed in court.

Despite the horrific nature of the crimes, none of the accused have been charged with murder, according to Suffolk police. They face charges including hindering prosecution, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.