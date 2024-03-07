Eight High School Students Injured In Transit System Shooting Spree In Philadelphia

The previous three shootings resulted in fatalities. Among the wounded at the bus stop was a 16-year-old who sustained nine gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition, stated Kevin Bethel, the city's police commissioner, during a press briefing. Another victim later was reported to also be in critical condition, while the rest were said to be in stable condition.

Bethel disclosed that the students, from Northeast High School and aged between 15 and 17, were waiting for the bus around 3 p.m. when three individuals emerged from a dark blue Hyundai Sonata parked nearby and unleashed over 30 gunshots. The assailants, wearing masks, then fled the scene.