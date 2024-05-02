Faceless People, Invisible Hands: New Army video Aims To Lure Recruits For Psychological Operations

These days, psyop activities are often classified. But one of the last US service members to die in Afghanistan — killed by a suicide bomber at Abbey Gate during the chaotic evacuation in 2021 — was a psyop soldier: Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. His task that day was largely crowd control and influence, by using a bullhorn to communicate with the frantic throngs of Afghans and get them moving in the right direction.