Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews Block Highways In Protest Against Army Recruitment | Pics

Police disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a highway during a protest against army recruitment, near Bnei Brak, Israel. Ultra-Orthodox men have long received exemptions from military service, which is compulsory for most Jewish men, generating widespread resentment. The Supreme Court has ordered the government to present a new proposal to force more religious men to enlist.
Police disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a highway during a protest against army recruitment, near Bnei Brak, Israel.
Israeli police stop a boy while members of Brothers and Sisters in Arms protest against Israel's exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service, in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem.
Police push away members of Brothers and Sisters in Arms during a protest against Israel's exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service, in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem.
Members of the 'Brothers in Arms' reservist protest group wave Israeli flags during a demonstration in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, demanding equality in Israel's military service, in Jerusalem.