Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2

The 4,700kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket has been injected into the desired orbit.

GSAT-N2 satellite with Falcon 9 rocket
Space X launches India's communication satellite GSAT-N2 with Falcon 9 rocket onboard from US. Photo: AP
The country's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2 was successfully launched by billionaire Elon Musk-founded SpaceX from Cape Canaveral in the US, ISRO's commercial arm NSIL has said.

The 4,700kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said.

"NSIL's GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) Communication satellite successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, USA on 19th November 2024."

"GSAT-N2 weighing 4700 kg has been injected into the desired Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) has taken control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates satellite in good health," NSIL said in a post on 'X.'

The second Demand Driven satellite of NSIL, GSAT-N2 is a Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said. GSAT-24 was NSIL's first demand driven satellite and launched from Kourou, French Guiana on June 23, 2022.

"This satellite (GSAT-N2) featuring multiple spot beams and wideband Ka x Ka transponders, aims to support a large subscriber base with small user terminals, boosting system throughput through its multi-beam architecture which allows frequency reuse," NSIL said.

The satellite has a mission life of 14 years and is equipped with 32 user beams, comprising eight narrow spot beams over the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams over the rest of India.

"These 32 beams will be supported by hub stations located within mainland India," NSIL said.

The payload consists of three parabolic 2.5-meter deployable reflectors with multiple feeds generating 32 spot beams over the Indian region using a single feed per beam configuration.

The GSAT-N2 spacecraft structure is based on the standard Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)-based I4K bus.

