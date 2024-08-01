El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) stands as one of the most formidable criminal organizations in Mexico and, according to a 2018 Bloomberg report, is considered the largest drug cartel globally. Tracing its origins back to the late 1980s, the cartel remains active today. Its founders are some of the world's most infamous drug lords, including Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as El Chapo Guzmán; Ismael Zambada García, also known as El Mayo Zambada; and Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, known as El Güero Palma.