Don't Miss These Free Summer Concerts In NYC!

As the city heats up, New York explodes with vibrant energy and an irresistible soundtrack to match. From classical melodies to contemporary beats, there's a free outdoor music event happening nearly every night throughout the summer. Here's a guide to some of the must-attend spots to catch live tunes under the open sky:
1. Bryant Park Picnic Performances
Escape the urban jungle and embrace a touch of sophistication at Bryant Park Picnic Performances. This Bank of America sponsored event series transforms the park into a stage for a wide range of artistic expressions, from live music and dance to theatrical presentations.
This year's lineup boasts 25 free events featuring world-class institutions like Carnegie Hall, the New York City Opera, and the Harlem Stage. Kick off the season with a two-night celebration of Giacomo Puccini by the New York City Opera on May 31st and June 1st. The program also includes dance performances, a tribute to James Bond's music, and a two-day indie rock and soul festival.
2. Lincoln Center's Summer for the City
Immerse yourself in the heart of New York's cultural scene at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City. This annual festival transforms the iconic campus into a welcoming haven for free live music, fostering a sense of community through artistic engagement.
The 2024 season, themed "Life, Liberty, and Happiness," features a dynamic lineup that includes new commissions, a concert series with the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center, a week-long exploration of Indian culture during India Week, and a contemporary concert series.
3. Brooklyn Conservatory of Music's Open Stages
Take a stroll through the charming Park Slope neighborhood on May 13th and be serenaded by surprise musical performances on stoops, schoolyards, parks, and local cafes.
Open Stages boasts a diverse range of performers in the past, including Grammy Award-winners, marching bands, and hip-hop artists. This free event is a delightful way to discover hidden gems in the Brooklyn music scene while supporting the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.
4. Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
A true New York institution, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage celebrates its 38th year of bringing free, high-quality concerts to all five boroughs.
From June 1st through October 20th, established and emerging artists from across the globe will grace stages in neighborhood parks like Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, Herbert Von King Park in Bed-Stuy, and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. Expect a genre-bending mix of jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, salsa, reggae, Afrobeats, soul, pop, and more.
5. Naumburg Orchestral Concerts
For a taste of timeless elegance, head to Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell for the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts.
This 119-year-old tradition offers the oldest continuously running free outdoor classical music experience in NYC. No tickets are needed, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those unable to attend in person can still enjoy the performances with live broadcasts and streams on WQXR radio.
6. Backyard at Hudson Yards
Hudson Yards transforms into a vibrant hub for live music, movies, and family fun this summer. Presented by Wells Fargo, the Backyard at Hudson Yards boasts a lineup featuring rising pop stars like Keke Palmer and David Archuleta.
New additions this year include captivating performances by the Public Theater's Mobile Unit and interactive story time events with the New York Public Library. For a truly cinematic experience, catch blockbuster movie screenings and live sports on a giant 30-foot screen. Interactive family concerts by Mozart for Munchkins and a range of outdoor dining options round out the offerings at Backyard at Hudson Yards.
7. Sounds at Sunset in Brooklyn Bridge Park
End your week on a high note with breathtaking views and free live music at Sounds at Sunset in Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Taking place on Fridays at Pier 3 Plaza, this series features a diverse range of local and international performers. Kick off the summer with a Steely Dan tribute band on June 21st, followed by jam sessions led by the renowned trumpeter Igmar Thomas on June 28th and September 30th. World-famous kora player Yacouba Sissoko will take audiences on a musical journey through West Africa on July 12th.
8. TSQ Live in Times Square
The bright lights and electrifying energy of Times Square take center stage with TSQ Live.
This series offers over 80 free, open-air performances throughout the summer, transforming the public plazas into vibrant stages. This year's lineup boasts renowned organizations like Carnegie Hall Citywide and Jazz at Lincoln Center, alongside captivating DJ sets and interactive dance workshops. For the first time ever, TSQ is opening the stage to aspiring performers through an open call, so keep an eye out for fresh talent alongside established acts.
9. NYC Parks Free Summer Concerts
Venture beyond the curated series and discover hidden gems with NYC Parks Free Summer Concerts.
Public parks across the city become platforms for talented musicians from around the world. This year, catch a captivating performance by the Metropolitan Opera at Socrates Sculpture Park in Astoria, or witness a unique musical showcase in a park near you.