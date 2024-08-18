Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know

The body of Dee Warner, who had been missing since April 2021, has been found and identified, according to a family spokesperson who confirmed the news to WTOL 11 on Sunday morning. The Michigan State Police indicated that while an autopsy is required for official confirmation, the remains were discovered during a search of a property owned by Dale Warner, Dee's husband, who is charged in her death. The autopsy on the body, believed to be Dee Warner's, is scheduled for Tuesday.