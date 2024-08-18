Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know

The body of Dee Warner, who had been missing since April 2021, has been found and identified, according to a family spokesperson who confirmed the news to WTOL 11 on Sunday morning. The Michigan State Police indicated that while an autopsy is required for official confirmation, the remains were discovered during a search of a property owned by Dale Warner, Dee's husband, who is charged in her death. The autopsy on the body, believed to be Dee Warner's, is scheduled for Tuesday.
The First District of the Michigan State Police released a statement providing an update on what troopers describe as an ongoing investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance. The statement noted that during the execution of a search warrant in Lenawee County on property owned by Dale Warner, human remains were discovered. On Friday, officials were present at two properties belonging to Dale Warner.
"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made. The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings. This continues to be an ongoing investigation," read a post from the Michigan State Police.
According to a family spokesperson, the family was notified late Saturday night that a body had been discovered in an anhydrous tank, which resembles a propane tank. Family members told WTOL 11 that it seems the tank was re-welded shut and painted over by whoever placed the body inside.
The family reported that the body was discovered in a secluded area on their Paragon Road property. With the autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, they hope to learn the cause of death at that time.
Since Dee Warner went missing on April 25, 2021, her family has actively organized community search efforts and supported law enforcement's investigation into her disappearance. In 2022, they petitioned the courts to have Dee Warner declared dead.
Dale Warner has been charged with murder in connection with Dee Warner's disappearance and is set to appear in a pre-trial hearing on September 4. Michigan State Police previously identified Dale as the only person of interest in her death. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
On Friday, Michigan authorities executed additional search warrants at two properties owned by Dale Warner. Officials on the scene confirmed that the search was related to Dale Warner. The investigation primarily focused on the Warner family farm and a property on Paragon Road.
The family has been vocal about their suspicion that Dale Warner was responsible for his wife’s death since her disappearance over three years ago. They had offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the discovery of her remains.