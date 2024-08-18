United States

Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know

The body of Dee Warner, missing since April 2021, has been discovered on her husband Dale Warner's Michigan property, leading to renewed scrutiny in the ongoing investigation. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Dee Warner Missing Update
Dee Warner Body Found Photo: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office
info_icon

The body of Dee Warner, who had been missing since April 2021, has been found and identified, according to a family spokesperson who confirmed the news to WTOL 11 on Sunday morning. The Michigan State Police indicated that while an autopsy is required for official confirmation, the remains were discovered during a search of a property owned by Dale Warner, Dee's husband, who is charged in her death. The autopsy on the body, believed to be Dee Warner's, is scheduled for Tuesday.

The First District of the Michigan State Police released a statement providing an update on what troopers describe as an ongoing investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance. The statement noted that during the execution of a search warrant in Lenawee County on property owned by Dale Warner, human remains were discovered. On Friday, officials were present at two properties belonging to Dale Warner.

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made. The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings. This continues to be an ongoing investigation," read a post from the Michigan State Police.

According to a family spokesperson, the family was notified late Saturday night that a body had been discovered in an anhydrous tank, which resembles a propane tank. Family members told WTOL 11 that it seems the tank was re-welded shut and painted over by whoever placed the body inside.

The family reported that the body was discovered in a secluded area on their Paragon Road property. With the autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, they hope to learn the cause of death at that time.

Since Dee Warner went missing on April 25, 2021, her family has actively organized community search efforts and supported law enforcement's investigation into her disappearance. In 2022, they petitioned the courts to have Dee Warner declared dead.

University Of Georgia - AP
Foul Play Suspected After Body Of Nursing Student Found On University Of Georgia Campus

BY Outlook International Desk

Dale Warner has been charged with murder in connection with Dee Warner's disappearance and is set to appear in a pre-trial hearing on September 4. Michigan State Police previously identified Dale as the only person of interest in her death. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Michigan authorities executed additional search warrants at two properties owned by Dale Warner. Officials on the scene confirmed that the search was related to Dale Warner. The investigation primarily focused on the Warner family farm and a property on Paragon Road.

The family has been vocal about their suspicion that Dale Warner was responsible for his wife’s death since her disappearance over three years ago. They had offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the discovery of her remains.

Naomi Pomeroy - X
Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
  2. Jasprit Bumrah Backs Bowlers For Leadership Roles: 'Kapil Dev, Imran Khan Won World Cups'
  3. Suryakumar Yadav Shares Moving Message; Harbhajan Singh Pens Letter On Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  4. Shami Likely To Turn Up For Bengal On Comeback; Could Play For India Before Australia Tour
  5. Fiji Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 4
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  3. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  4. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  3. Rajasthan: Man Abducts 3-Year-Old Toddler From Streets Of Jodhpur, Rapes Her
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
  5. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
World News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  4. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  5. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know