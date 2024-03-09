Daylight Savings 2024: Why Do Clocks 'Spring Forward' This Weekend And Which US States Do Not Observe DST?

In just a few days, Americans will be adjusting their clocks forward as most of the U.S. shifts to daylight saving time on Sunday.

On Sunday, the majority of the U.S. will switch from standard time to daylight saving time, resulting in later sunrises and extended daylight hours across nearly every state. Despite efforts by some lawmakers to establish permanent daylight saving time in the U.S., progress on such legislation has been limited in Congress.

Here’s what to know before the days grow longer.