Daylight Savings 2024: When And What Is It? What Would Happen If Daylight Saving Time Is Made Permanent Or Removed Altogether?

As clocks prepare to "spring forward" for the onset of daylight saving time, you might be pondering: why do we change the clocks, year after year?

What if daylight saving time were made permanent, or better yet, what if there was no need for the time shift altogether?

Experts have long debated the two scenarios, with differing opinions on whether permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time would be preferable.

As many individuals gear up to adjust their clocks forward, let's explore the potential outcomes if this biannual time change were eliminated altogether.