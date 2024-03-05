Miami Beach Takes Drastic Measures To Tame Spring Break Chaos

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner defended the stringent measures, citing overcrowding and safety concerns despite increased police presence in the past. He emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of both residents and visitors, noting that the city's capacity has often been exceeded during the break.

The heart of spring break activity in Miami Beach lies along a vibrant stretch of Ocean Drive, where establishments like Mango's Tropical Cafe attract throngs of tourists. Owner David Wallack expressed concerns about the impact of access restrictions on the city's vibrant atmosphere, proposing alternative solutions like hosting large-scale events to disperse crowds