Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported

Copenhagen's iconic Old Stock Exchange was ravaged by fire, its historic spire collapsing onto the roof. Despite the dramatic scene, there were no reported injuries, with locals seen rescuing valuable paintings from the flames.

Reuters
Copenhagen Old Stock Exchange Fire Photo: Reuters
On Tuesday, Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, one of the Danish capital's most iconic structures, was struck by a fire that engulfed its spire, causing it to collapse onto the roof. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.

Live footage from local media depicted individuals carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

Copenhagen%20Fire
Copenhagen Fire Photo: Reuters
The historic building, with a spire shaped like the tails of four intertwined dragons, was undergoing renovation when the fire ignited.

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer accommodates the Danish stock exchange; instead, it functions as the headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

"We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire," stated the Chamber of Commerce.

Copenhagen police advised residents to refrain from driving in the inner part of the city.

