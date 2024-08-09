Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion

The top, designed by Ellen Hodakova Larsson, was created using heirloom spoons sourced from the Swedish countryside. Hodakova is known for incorporating everyday objects into luxurious fashion items, repurposing materials to craft one-of-a-kind pieces. According to a statement from the brand, Hodakova is "dedicated to building the first fully sustainable fashion house in the world and changing the fashion industry’s perspective on the possibilities of circularity."