Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion

Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett wore a top made from over 100 antique spoons at a Los Angeles event. The unique dress was designed by Ellen Hodakova Larsson.

Cate Blanchett wearing a top made of 102 spoons at Borderlands fan event.
Cate Blanchett wearing a top made of 102 spoons at Borderlands fan event. Photo: Getty images
Australian actor and Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett turned heads at the "Borderlands" fan event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a striking halter top made from 102 antique spoons. The unique piece, crafted by Swedish brand Hodakova, showcased Blanchett's commitment to sustainable fashion and her willingness to embrace avant-garde designs on the red carpet.
The top, designed by Ellen Hodakova Larsson, was created using heirloom spoons sourced from the Swedish countryside. Hodakova is known for incorporating everyday objects into luxurious fashion items, repurposing materials to craft one-of-a-kind pieces. According to a statement from the brand, Hodakova is "dedicated to building the first fully sustainable fashion house in the world and changing the fashion industry’s perspective on the possibilities of circularity."

Blanchett's choice to wear the spoon top aligns with her well-known advocacy for sustainability. The actor, who has a history of re-wearing outfits for red carpet events—a rare practice in Hollywood—has often highlighted the importance of reducing waste in the fashion industry. Last year, she re-wore a custom Alexander McQueen suit to two different film premieres, four years apart, reinforcing her commitment to sustainable fashion.

Beyond her fashion choices, Blanchett has also championed sustainability in other areas. During her tenure as artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company in Australia, she led the installation of solar panels on the rooftop of its historic home in 2010, further demonstrating her dedication to environmental causes.

Hodakova's use of antique spoons is not the first time cutlery has been transformed into high fashion. At London Fashion Week in February 2023, designer Dilara Findikoglu showcased a gown made from antique knives, a piece that has since been worn by celebrities like Emma Corrin and Hari Nef.

Blanchett is starring as Lilith in "Borderlands" (2024), a sci-fi action film directed by Eli Roth and based on the popular video game series. The film follows a group of misfits on a quest to find a powerful missing girl, with Blanchett taking on the lead role in what promises to be another thrilling addition to her illustrious career.

