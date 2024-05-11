Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact

Sam Rubin, a beloved entertainment anchor who graced KTLA mornings for over 32 years passed away. Rubin, a vibrant and genuine presence on screen, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday at the age of 64.
The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, with colleagues and celebrities alike expressing their profound grief. Tributes poured in, highlighting Rubin's infectious warmth, insightful reporting, and unwavering dedication to his craft.
Sam Rubin wasn't just a polished anchor delivering news snippets. He was a connector, a man who possessed the rare ability to make everyone he interviewed feel special. Veteran actor Henry Winkler, choked with emotion, described Rubin as someone who "made you feel special every single time." This sentiment resonated with countless others, from Hollywood A-listers to everyday viewers who felt a genuine connection with Rubin's on-air presence.
His interviews transcended the typical celebrity chit-chat. Rubin's genuine curiosity and respectful demeanor allowed him to elicit candid conversations and insightful perspectives. He wasn't afraid to ask tough questions, but always with a disarming charm that put even the most guarded celebrities at ease.
A life dedicated to entertainment journalism
Sam Rubin's passion for entertainment wasn't just confined to the KTLA studio. His dedication and talent were recognized by the industry at large. He was a recipient of Emmy awards, a testament to his journalistic excellence. A Golden Mike Award for Best Entertainment Reporter and a Lifetime Achievement honor from the Southern California Broadcasters Association further solidified his place as a respected figure within the field.
Rubin's influence extended beyond local broadcasts. He was a founding member of the Critics Choice Association, now one of the largest critics organizations in North America. His expertise and insights were sought after by international media outlets, with regular appearances on BBC television and radio and contributions to Australian radio station Triple M and Channel 9.
An entrepreneur and advocate
Sam Rubin's talents weren't limited to on-camera presence. He was a successful entrepreneur, owning his own television production company, SRE Inc. This company produced over 200 hours of broadcast and cable programs, including several red carpet specials and his own show, "Hollywood Uncensored."
Rubin's influence extended to aspiring artists and filmmakers. His dedication to the industry was evident in his unwavering support for new talent. He was a champion for those seeking a foothold in the often-challenging world of entertainment.
A life beyond the camera
Sam Rubin's career wasn't just about accolades and awards; it was about creating memorable moments. His quick wit and genuine enthusiasm for entertainment made him a favorite on the red carpet. Whether eliciting a laugh from a seasoned actor or putting a nervous newcomer at ease, Rubin had a knack for creating connections and capturing candid moments.
There was the time he convinced a notoriously shy actor to sing a show tune during a live interview. Or the occasion when he used his interview platform to advocate for a struggling film festival, leading to a surge in attendance. These moments, sprinkled throughout his career, showcased Rubin's ability to go beyond the typical interview script and create a genuine human connection, both with his audience and his subjects.
Beyond the glitz and glamour, Sam Rubin was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their four children: daughters Perry, Rory, and Darcy, and son Colby.
KTLA has announced a special tribute segment during their morning show, featuring a montage of his most memorable moments and interviews. Fans and colleagues are encouraged to share their memories and condolences on social media using the hashtag #RememberingSamRubin.