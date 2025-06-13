United States

Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California

The court will hear arguments on whether to extend the stay or block the order on June 17.

Los Angeles immigration protests: California National Guard
LA protests over ICE raids | Photo: AP/Jae Hong
A United States Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that directed US President Donald Trump to hand over control of the National Guard Troops to California, AP reported. The troops were deployed following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids. 

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has set a hearing in the matter on June 17. The hearing is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to extend the stay of the judge’s border or block it from taking effect. 

Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. - AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
LA Riots: Trump Deploys National Guard Troops After Protests Intensified; Two Officers Injured, Cars Blown Up

BY Outlook Web Desk

The directive comes after the U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Thursday deemed Trump’s deployment of the national guard as illegal. The order stated that the deployment violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority. California Governor Gavin Newsom had requested the judge for an emergency halt to the deployment of troops. 

The White House released a statement calling the order “unprecedented”. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement that “The district court has no authority to usurp the President’s authority as Commander in Chief. The President exercised his lawful authority to mobilize the National Guard to protect federal buildings and personnel in Gavin Newsom’s lawless Los Angeles. The Trump Administration will immediately appeal this abuse of power and look forward to ultimate victory on the issue.”

The case focused entirely on the National Guard and the judge said that the rule would not apply to the Marines since they were not out on the streets yet. The Defense Department had earlier claimed that it is deploying about 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles to support 4,100 National Guard troops already on the ground to respond to the protests.

According to an AP report, the Marines have been sent to protect federal property and personnel, including federal immigration agents.

