Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals

A recent survey has found that Americans need an average of 67 minutes outdoors each day to feel their best. Conducted by Talker Research for RVshare, the poll of 2,000 adults highlights the growing value placed on spending time outside, with a record 57% of participants emphasising its importance.
The findings underscore the benefits of outdoor activities, as 68% of respondents reported feeling relaxed, 66% experienced improved moods, and 64% had clearer minds after spending time outside. Conversely, too much indoor time led to negative emotions: 38% felt depressed, 33% anxious, and 32% lonely.
Notably, 58% of those surveyed reported going "stir-crazy" after spending too much time indoors, with the average threshold being 10.5 hours. Bad weather, which can derail outdoor plans, also had a significant impact, with 48% feeling disappointed, 32% frustrated, and 28% annoyed when they couldn't go outside.
Jon Gray, CEO of RVshare, highlighted the various benefits of outdoor activities. "From enhanced mood to feelings of relaxation and wellbeing, there are so many physical and mental benefits that come from breaking through the four walls and exploring open-air adventures and activities," he said. Gray also emphasised the importance of outdoor experiences, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
The survey revealed that nearly 60% of respondents found their favourite outdoor activities beneficial for both mental and physical health. Additionally, 67% viewed travel as a form of self-care, and 42% felt the need to "escape" or travel at least once every six months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced travel preferences, with more people now opting for nature-centric destinations. One-third of respondents reported booking vacations around outdoor activities, and 83% believed that such travel had a positive impact on their lives.
"A key takeaway here is that spending time in nature and on the open road while travelling has both physical and mental benefits," Gray noted. "Whether soaking up the sun, hiking a new trail, or gazing up at the starry sky, we’ve all experienced the invaluable renewal, mental clarity, and freeness that comes from being outdoors."