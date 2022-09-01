Hiking, Trekking, Running: If You Love The Outdoors, These Essentials Are A Must

Summer might be on its way out, but for runners and hikers, it means that they’ll be trading sweaty outdoors for a crispy one, marked by the crunching sound of leaves under your feet and a pleasant run. Hiking, running, jogging, trekking - all require serious investments, and there is no time like the present to make sure your wardrobe is ready to face the challenge.

Team OT rounds up the best gear for the adventurous traveller in you:

Running shoes: You don’t have to be an experienced runner to clock some extra miles into your workout. Running, as people tell us, is therapeutic and a great way to burn calories. We recommend New Balance’s Fresh Foam X 1080v12, which is light, easy to wear and perfectly cushioned for both beginners and professional runners. Additionally, the shoes also fit into New Balance’s green leaf standard, with the hypo-knit upper being made with 50 percent recycled content. You can also opt for Lululemon Blissfeel.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12



Sportswear: All outdoor activities like trail running, especially if you do so in your own city, requires you to find gear that is appropriate. Sweat and heat often makes running a task, so finding comfortable sportswear is key. We recommend Under Armour, which comes with UA Iso-Chill technology. By using flat yarn to disperse body heat and titanium dioxide to absorb UV energy, this fabric doesn’t just keep you cooler, but actually feels cool to the touch. This game-changing fabric is convenient, quick to dry and keeps you crushing at maximum speed. Opt for their laser tanks or training t-shirts, that work best in a tropical country like ours, where summers are deadly and autumn is barely bearable.

Under Armour features UA Iso-Chill technology

Backpacks: A backpack is your ideal companion, in case you like going out for day hikes or a light camping weekend. Nasher Miles’ Congo backpack is a good fit; the fabric is high quality, water repellent and made with 1680D double-pile polyester. It resists abrasion and tearing. Unfurl the built-in rain guard and protect your belongings even if you get stuck in a thundershower. It also comes with a large padded section, offering safety and a secure space for even a 16-inch laptop.

Trekking Poles: Trekking poles allow you to find stability while hiking, and take stress off your legs while you are at it. Decathlon’s trekking poles are our recommendation; they are adjustable with a soft foam grip and adjustable wrist handle as well, giving you a customised, comfortable fit.

Nasher Miles backpack

Personal Portable Water Purifier: While travelling, purchasing a new water bottle for each day is a hard pass. While steel bottles are convenient, they are not always easy to carry and replenish while on a trek. If you or your friends love offbeat destinations and remote treks, Lifestraw portable water filter is your new companion. It can remove 99% of water-borne bacteria while also reducing turbidity, filtering down to particles up to 0.2 microns in size.