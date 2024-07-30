48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation

A troubling trend has emerged regarding Indian students studying in the United States. According to the External Affairs Ministry of India, 48 Indian students have been deported from the US over the past three years, with no clear reasons provided by US authorities. This information was shared by Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, during a session in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The issue came to light when BK Parthasarathi, a member of Lok Sabha, questioned the External Affairs Ministry about the number of students deported by the US and the reasons behind their deportation. He also inquired whether the Indian government had any data on illegal migrants, particularly in the US, and what measures were being taken to address this issue.
In response, Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed that the US had deported 48 Indian students in the last three years without providing official reasons. However, he mentioned possible reasons for these deportations, including unauthorized employment, unapproved withdrawal from classes, expulsion, suspension, and failure to report Optional Practical Training (OPT) employment. Such issues can lead to visa terminations and render the students' stay illegal.
Singh assured that the Indian government is working to strengthen relations with other countries to ensure the legal mobility of its citizens. The government is also taking steps to address illegal migration and is educating its citizens about safe and legal ways to travel abroad.