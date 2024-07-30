LTCG Exemption Limit: The exemption limit on certain listed financial assets has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh. However, the tax rate on gains exceeding this limit has increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

STCG on Certain Assets: The tax rate on short-term capital gains for some assets has been increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

“At present, for Non-residents, even for unlisted shares, long-term capital gains tax is 10% without any benefit for exchange fluctuation or indexation benefit, which will now be increased to 12.5% without any benefit for indexation,” says CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana. For NRIs, this could mean higher tax liabilities on their investments in Indian equities and other specified assets, potentially reducing their overall returns.

Says CA Manas Chugh (Osgan Consultant Tax), “NRIs which find real estate as the most promising asset to invest in India shall be re-evaluating their decision as the indexation benefit has been removed in the case of LTCG. However, in other LTCG (not referred to in Clauses (33) and (36) of Section 10), the tax rate is reduced from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent.”