Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote

“If you have a green card and you have been here five years, get your citizenship. There's time. Register to vote. In many states, you have to register in advance, and there are deadlines. And finally, create a WhatsApp group, get 20 of your friends on there, remind each other every day why it's important, and get out to vote,” Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman and founder of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, told PTI in an interview.