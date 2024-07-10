Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?

Double Taxation: According to a survey released by SBNRI earlier this year, double taxation is the primary concern for 14.11 per cent of NRIs from Australia, followed by 13.10 per cent from the UK, and 8.06 per cent from the US.

Most NRIs don’t know how to take maximum advantage of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA). “I have mainly seen NRIs living in the US face this problem,” Dubey says, explaining that they often fail to declare many assets in India to the US, miss out on TDS refunds, etc.

Income Classification: NRIs face another challenge which is the computation of the type of income which ranges from rental or business.

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) Calculations: NRIs need to understand how much tax is deducted at which source when filing for ITRs. For example, when an NRI sells property in India, the buyer is liable to deduct TDS at 20 per cent if the property is sold within two years of the date of purchase, and at 30 per cent if sold after two years.

Currency Conversion: NRIs must understand the tax implications in both their country of residence and India to prevent double taxation. Income earned abroad must be converted to Indian Rupees (INR) for tax purposes, using the appropriate exchange rates for accurate reporting. “Fluctuating exchange rates and the timing of conversion can impact the taxable amount and create discrepancies,” says Sandeep Agrawal, co-founder & director, Teamlease RegTech.

Has The Compliance Landscape For NRIs Changed Over Recent Years?

“Compliance for NRIs in managing their finances in India has become increasingly stringent and detailed in recent years. The rise in notices from the Income Tax Department (ITD) to NRIs for non-compliance underscores the importance of understanding and following these regulations,” says Agrawal.

Agrawal lists the following key changes and current requirements that NRIs should be aware of before filing their ITRs:

NRIs must convert their regular Indian savings accounts into NRO or NRE accounts, as non-compliance can result in substantial fines and penalties.

NRIs who earn through fixed deposits or property in India need to file tax returns in India and declare their NRI status.

The NRIs must invest through NRO or NRE accounts. If the NRIs are using a resident savings account for investments, it could lead to severe penalties, which include permanent disqualification from future investments. Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India do not accept investments in foreign currencies and only rupees.

There is a significant increase in non-compliance penalties under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). If the balance is indeterminate, the fines can reach up to three times the account balance or Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, there will be a fine of Rs 5000 until the issue is resolved.

Things To Do To Avoid Mistakes Related To ITR Filing

“There’s one basic finance hygiene NRIs should maintain to not commit common mistakes, which is to check the Income Tax website regularly,” says Dubey.

In addition to this, NRIs should be vigilant about any possible demands or notices they may have received. To ensure you receive notifications from the IT department, make sure your contact information, such as your official email address and phone number, is up to date.

Experts suggest consulting financial advisors and/or CAs to avoid erroneously filing ITRs. Moreover, before choosing an advisor, individuals should check their track records and ask for existing or previous client contacts to get direct feedback on the advisor/CA.