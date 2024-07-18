United States

5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India

NRIs must look at investing in well-established cities, that are well-connected internationally, and also provide all kinds of urban facilities and infrastructure

Representative image
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Real estate is a favoured investment choice for non-resident Indian (NRI) due to its potential for long-term capital appreciation and rental income. According to a recent research report by NoBroker, a proptech company, non-resident Indian (NRI) investment in the real estate sector is poised to contribute 20 per cent by 2025. This increase in demand can be attributed to factors such as sentiment for the homeland and the availability of quality real estate properties back in India. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, most of the remittances are used by the NRIs to maintain themselves and their families back home but a big portion is also used to invest in the real estate sector. 


Experts believe that the NRI investment in India is strong on the back of several compelling reasons. At present, the Indian rupee being weak against the US dollar, significantly lowers the cost of property investment in India. Second, the NRIs get tax benefits from the Indian government, such as deductions on home loan interest and principal repayments. Moreover, residential real estate offers advantages such as monthly rental income and is considered to be a stable asset, that provides a hedge against market volatility. For the NRIs planning to retire in India post-retirement, investing in property now allows them to secure a home for themselves, with the added benefit of property value appreciation over time. 

AT&T - AP
AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected

BY Outlook International Desk

According to Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India, real estate in India has a long record of delivering significant capital appreciation to investors. “This is especially true as we see the Indian economy steadily and continuously growing. While rental yields have also been on an upward trend, ranging between 2.5 to four per cent across several markets, the rupee has also been stable and will continue to remain so. All these lead to real estate being a lucrative investment for the NRIs,” he says. 

Things to keep in mind before investing in real estate in India

Whether NRIs choose a property in India for living or investment purposes, they should consider their budget and personal preferences. To make a sound real estate investment, the NRIs need to keep the following points in mind: 

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

1. Conduct thorough due diligence 

“Diving deep into research before investing is important. This includes evaluating connectivity, understanding the potential for property appreciation, and checking local infrastructure development. As an NRI, you must also go for a developer with a proven and reputable track record. Thorough due diligence helps identify the best investment opportunities and avoids properties with legal issues or poor growth potential. With detailed assessment or research, you might end up buying a property with legal disputes or in a not-so-convenient area, which might cause you trouble later, like financial losses or stress,” says Anupam Rastogi, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Square Yards, a proptech platform. 

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

2. Be clear about your investment purpose

Once you have decided to invest in real estate in India, you must have clearly defined goals for your investment. Are you purchasing it for residential, commercial purposes, or purely for investment? Only with a defined goal, you could choose the right property and the location. When you know your investment goals, you can select a property that aligns with your objectives and maximizes returns. However, without a clear purpose, you would be lost, and you might zero in on a property that doesn’t serve your needs. For example, if you want to invest in a property for renting purposes, you cannot choose an area with a low demand for rent in terms of returns and availability of tenants. 

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

3. Understand financial and tax implications 

If you especially plan to rent out your property, you need to understand financial and taxation aspects. This includes taxes on rental income, capital gains, and property ownership. “You must make sure all transactions are done through proper banking channels in India with the necessary documents. A thorough understanding of financial and tax obligations helps in effective planning and ensures compliance with legal requirements. If you ignore these aspects, it could lead to unexpected tax liabilities, legal issues, and difficulties in repatriating rental income, spoiling your financial plans,” adds Rastogi. 

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

4. Familiarize yourself with RBI and FEMA regulations

NRIs need to understand the regulations set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). While NRIs can invest in residential and commercial properties, they cannot invest in agricultural land, plantation property, or farmhouses. It is important to be very well-versed with these regulations as it would ensure your regulations are legally compliant and secure. If you happen to invest in disputed properties, it could lead to legal hassle, financial loss, and potential forfeiture of the property, thereby severely impacting your portfolio. 

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

5. Appoint a property management advisor or company

It’s challenging to manage your property from abroad. Hence, it's necessary to hire a property management advisor or company or have a trusted contact in India. This could help you to oversee your property, handle maintenance, and keep you informed about any issues. If you manage your property effectively, it will ensure your property remains in good condition, tenants are managed properly, and any issues are promptly addressed. In the absence of proper management, properties can deteriorate, leading to decreased value and higher maintenance costs. There could also be tenant issues, causing financial losses and stress. 

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 16 Features - @theapplehub/X
Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
  2. Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille
  3. Transfer News: Savinho Joins Manchester City From Troyes On Five-Year Deal
  4. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  5. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
World News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road