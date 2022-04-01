Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Denies Imran Khan’s Allegations Of Interference In Pakistan’s Internal Matters

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said there is no truth in allegations of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

US Denies Imran Khan’s Allegations Of Interference In Pakistan’s Internal Matters
Pakistan PM Imran Khan. AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 8:52 am

The United States on Thursday said that it supports the constitutional process and rule of law in Pakistan but flatly denied allegations of the Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan that it is interfering in its internal affairs.

“We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect, we support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“But when it comes to those allegations, there is no truth to them,” Price said when asked that Khan in his speech said that there was a threat letter that perfectly shows evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government. “In what appeared to be a slip of tongue, he named the US as the country behind the threat,” the reporter said.

Related stories

Opposition's 'Mir Jafars' In League With Foreign Country, Says Imran Khan Alleging Foreign Conspiracy To Oust Him

Blatant Interference In Internal Affairs, Says Imran Khan After Meeting On ‘Foreign Conspiracy Letter’

Pak Parliament Session Adjourned Till Apr 3, No debate On No-Trust Motion Against PM Imran Khan

The White House also said that there is no truth to the allegations. “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation,” White House Director of Communication Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International United States(US) Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Politics Pakistan Political Tension Constitutional Process Prime Minister Imran Khan Ned Price White House Kate Bedingfield
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Lucknow Stun Defending Champions Chennai With Epic Chase, Register First Win

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Lucknow Stun Defending Champions Chennai With Epic Chase, Register First Win

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period